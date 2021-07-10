Azerbaijan restores 6,300 facilities destroyed in Armenian attacks

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has completed the repair and restoration of over 6,300 residential and non-residential facilities and 65 private houses destroyed in Armenian attacks during the war in 2020, The State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture has reported.

Armenian forces attacked Azerbaijani cities and settlements located far from the conflict zone during the war between September 27 and November 10.

According the Prosecutor-General’s Office, 4,186 houses and 135 multi-apartment residential buildings, as well as 548 civilian facilities were severely damaged and 100 civilians were killed during the attacks.

Azerbaijan set up a state commission on November 6, 2020 to inspect 12,000 facilities in 11 cities and regions across the country and to assess and do preliminary planning of repair and construction works.

The State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture is expected to complete construction and restoration work in 11 districts and cities in the near future to eliminate the damage inflicted on the population during the war.

On July 6, President Ilham Aliyev signed four decrees to finance the elimination of damage caused by Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan during last year’s war. In total, more than $30,000, 000 have been allocated to the Ministry of Finance, Economy, Agriculture and to the State Committee of Urban Planning and Architecture for the restoration of damaged facilities and the implementation of repair and construction work to eliminate the damage caused by the Armenian armed forces on Azerbaijan’s territory.

Moreover, Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27. The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.