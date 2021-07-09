Azerbaijan's Parliament ratifies document on exchange of military secrets with Belarus

By Trend

Agreement on the mutual transfer of confidential information in the implementation of bilateral cooperation between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus was ratified at the extraordinary meeting of Azerbaijani Parliament on July 9, Trend reports referring to a source in the parliament.

According to the source, the parliament considered a bill on the approval of the agreement.

During the discussions, the MPs noted that this document will contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries. After discussions, the bill was put to a vote and approved by most of the MPs.