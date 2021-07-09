Azerbaijan files criminal case into fatal mine blast

By Azernews

By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has filed a criminal case into the mine blast that killed one civilian and injured another in recently-liberated Fuzuli region on July 8, the regional prosecutor's office has reported.

Fuzuli region residents Nuru Nuriyev was killed and Elnur Hashimov was seriously injured in the blast, while illegally entering the territory of Ashaghi Abdurahmanli village in the region, passing by the checkpoints.

"A criminal case was initiated in the Fuzuli region prosecutor's office under Articles 120.2.4 (murder committed with special cruelty or in a dangerous way), 29, 120.2.7 (attempted murder of two or more people), and other articles of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code," the report added.

Officers of the prosecutor's office and the police and specialists from the Mine Action Agency reviewed the scene of the incident. At present, intensive investigative and operational actions are being carried out.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly-occupied regions since the end of war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against travelling to formerly-occupied territories without permission, citing land mine threats. It should be noted that Nuru Nuriyev was detained back in February for attempting to visit these territories.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that Armenian planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.