Azerbaijan constructs new road in liberated territories

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

The restoration of territories liberated from the Armenian occupation in last year’s war is underway.

The construction of the new strategically-important Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Agband highway that began on April 26, is continuing, local media has reported.

Being part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Agband-Zangazur corridor, the new highway will connect Zangilan with Azerbaijan’s other regions, including the Nakhchivan exclave.

The Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Agband highway passes through the liberated Fuzuli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, and is the starting point for the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha, Shukurbeyli-Jabrayil-Hadrut and Khudafarin-Gubadli-Lachin highways, which are also currently under construction.

The highway starts from Fuzuli’s Ahmadbayli village and is 124 km in length, 76 km of which has six lanes and the rest 48 km has four lanes.

In order to speed up the construction, along with the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, the Turkish “Kalyon RSY” company has been involved in the process.

Currently, earthworks are underway on the first 76 kilometers of the highway. Thus, the road is being widened and profiled using special equipment and a new 29.5-meter-wide landfill is being built in accordance with the first technical level. At the same time, topographic and geodetic works are being carried out, as well as the area is being cleaned from mines in accordance with the project. For this purpose, the necessary number of workforces has been involved in the construction site.

The construction work as an integral part of the unified transport concept of Karabakh is carried out under the direct supervision of the Azerbaijan State Agency of Automobile Roads in line with the requirements of the "Construction Norms and Rules”.

Azerbaijan allocated AZN 2.2 billion ($1.3bn) for reconstruction works in the liberated territories in 2021. In particular, these fund will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, settlements, villages and the historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10. The Russian-brokered peace deal also stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions occupied by the Armenian forces in the war in the early 1990s.