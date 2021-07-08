Russia constantly holds talks with Azerbaijan on Karabakh issue - Peskov

By Trend





The talks with Azerbaijan on the Karabakh issue are carried out constantly within the implementation of trilateral agreements, press secretary of the president of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The talks with the Azerbaijani side are constantly held,” Peskov said. “Everyone agrees that implementation of the trilateral agreement is very important and has no alternative. The contacts are made with both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides within this implementation of the provisions."

Peskov stressed that the leaders spoke in detail about bilateral relations during the Russian-Armenian talks held on July 7 evening.

"Various nuances of the implementation of trilateral agreements and trade and economic cooperation were discussed," Peskov said.