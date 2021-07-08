Armenian mines injure two more civilians in liberated Fuzuli

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Two Azerbaijani civilians have been injured in mine explosion in Ashagi Abdurahmanli village in liberated Fuzuli, the country’s Interior Ministry reported on August 8.

Both civilians - Nuru Nuriyev and Elnur Hashimov - residents of Fuzuli region, illegally entered the territory of the Ashaghy Abdurahmanly village, passing by the checkpoints and received serious injuries as a result of a mine explosion.

Currently, police officers, servicemen of the Internal Troops and specialists of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency are taking urgent measures to transport them to a safe area, the ministry's press service reported.

The ministry said tat despite repeated warnings, residents are still trying to illegally enter the liberated territories.

Over 140 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured in explosion of mines planted by Armenians in Azerbaijan’s formerly-occupied regions since the end of war in autumn 2020 that saw Azerbaijan liberate most of its territories in and around Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan has warned its citizens against travelling to formerly-occupied territories without a permission, citing land mine threats. It should be noted that Nuru Nuriyev was detained back in February for attempting to visit these territories.

On June 12, Armenia submitted to Azerbaijan mine maps for Aghdam and on July 3 mine maps for Fuzuli and Zangilan. The mine maps show that Armenian planted 97,000 mines in Aghdam and 92,000 mines in Fuzuli and Zangilan.