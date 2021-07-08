Ilham Aliyev: Shusha Declaration has strategic importance for Eurasia[UPDATE]

By Azernews

By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that the Shusha Declaration on allied relations signed with Turkey on June 15, carries strategic importance for Eurasia and fosters peace and security in the South Caucasus region.

Aliyev made the remarks in a letter sent to participants of the 24th Eurasian Economic Summit held in Turkey on July 7-9.

The president said that Azerbaijan and Turkey are taking joint steps aimed at efficient use of the region’s communication and logistic potential and its resources.

Furthermore, he stressed that Azerbaijan opened opportunities for the regional development by putting an end Armenian occupation during last year’s war.

The Shusha Declaration on allied relations between the two countries, signed during Erdogan's visit to liberated Shusha on June 15 envisages strengthening of ties between Baku-Ankara and the unblocking of regional transport communications.