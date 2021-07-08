Turkey to establish scientific labs in Azerbaijan

By Trend

The Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) intends to implement several projects in Azerbaijan, a source in the Turkish government told Trend.

According to the source, at the initial stage, the National Metrology Institute under the Council plans to establish 27 laboratories at the Azerbaijan Metrology Institute in 2021-2022.

"TUBITAK is interested in expanding its activities in Azerbaijan, as well as in Turkic-speaking countries," the source said.

The council, established in 1963, implements regular projects together with the leading international organizations and universities.

It conducts researches aimed to develop Turkey and ensure access to available scientific and technical information.