Senior EU official arrives in Azerbaijan

EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi has arrived Azerbaijan, Trend reported on July 8.

Varhelyi visits Azerbaijan as part of his official trip to the South Caucasus region from July 6 to July 9. Before visiting Azerbaijan, the EU commissioner paid a visit to Georgia.

Earlier, Varhelyi said the visit was aimed at presenting the Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership region and its flagship initiatives.

"Will also discuss key issues of bilateral relations and fight against COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Prospects of EU-Azerbaijan coperation

As part of the visit, the EU commissioner met the head of the Azerbaijani presidential administration, Samir Nuriyev, and presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev, in Baku on July 8.

"Azerbaijan: Great exchange of views with Head of Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev and Foreign Policy Advizer Hikmat Hajiyev on the implementation of Economic and Investment Plan, with focus on connectivity. Also spoke of response to COVID-19 challenges," he said on his official Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Trend reported that Nuriyev and Varhelyi focused on the prospects for EU-Azerbaijani cooperation in the transport, green energy, digital technologies, science, education and other spheres.

At the meeting, it was stated that EU-Azerbaijan cooperation is successfully developing in various fields and Azerbaijan is a reliable EU partner.

Varheyli said that the EU is ready to support Azerbaijan in mine clearance, restoration and reconstruction of the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The significance of the TAP project was stressed. Azerbaijan's imprtant role in ensuring the EU energy security was undelined.

EU investments in Port of Baku projects

As part of the visit, the EU official also visited Azerbaijan’s Port of Baku on July 8.

Varhelyi said that the port will receive support under the EU’s Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership.

“In Port of Baku today with Director General Taleh Ziyadov. As one of flagship initiatives under Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership, the Port will receive support so it becomes sustainable hub for smooth and accelerated movement of goodsand services for trans-Caspian economic integration,” he wrote on Twitter.

Varhelyi said that the EU is ready to invest in the projects of the Port of Baku and will support further greening and digitalization processes of the Port with aim to become a sustainable hub in the Caspian region, Trend reported, quoting the press office of Port of Baku.

The Port of Baku has been cooperating with the EU since 2016 and 5 TAIEX and 2 long-term Technical Assistance projects have been successfully completed. As part of those projects cooperation with European ports and partners in operations, digitalization, management, business, human resources, the establishment of a Regional Training Center in the Port, labor and environmental protection, and public relations were deepened.

Noting that successful work has been done, especially in the field of green port and digitalization, Director-General of the Port of Baku Taleh Ziyadov expressed confidence that these measures will continue in a wider format in the future.

Varhelyi was informed that the training of port staff during the project in Rotterdam, Hamburg, Antwerp, Barcelona, Valencia, Venlo and other leading ports is a serious investment in human development. Within the framework of the project, one of the main achievements of the project is that for the first time in the Caspian region, the Port of Baku received an EU EcoPorts certificate and a number of ISO certificates, the report added.

On Juy 7, Varhelyi described Azerbaijan as a key partner for implementation of Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership.

"In Azerbaijan tonight: Great exchange of views with Ministers for Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and for Energy Parviz Shahbazov on the potential of Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership we put forward last week to kickstart recovery. Azerbaijan key partner for its implementation," he tweeted earlier.