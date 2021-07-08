Fire breaks out on Azerbaijani-Armenian border

By Azernews





Fire has broken out on the Gazakh direction of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, Trend reports on July 7 referring to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

As reported, on July 6, the ministry's hotline short number 112 received information about a fire that broke out on the territory of the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan bordering with Armenia.

The relevant units of the ministry were immediately involved in extinguishing the fire. It was found that the fire started in Armenia and spread to Azerbaijani territory.

Thanks to the prompt interference of the ministry employees, the fire on the territory of the Gazakh district’s Aslanbayli and Gaymagly villages was localized and extinguished by the morning of July 7.

As a result of the fire, dry grass and bushes burned down on an area of ??about 180 hectares.

Besides, on July 7, the hotline of the ministry received information about a fire on the territory of the mentioned district’s Farahli village bordering with Armenia, fire brigades were immediately involved in the scene.

The fire was localized and extinguished in the shortest time. On five hectares, dry grass and shrubs were burnt.