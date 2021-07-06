Humanitarian issues remain after ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan - OSCE

By Trend





Humanitarian issues remain after the ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde said, Trend reports.

Linde made the statement during the OSCE Plenary Session on July 6.

Linde noted that incidents on the border and mine explosion casualties still happen.

"I therefore welcome the two instances where the Armenian detainees have been able to return to Armenia and that the Azerbaijan gained the access to the information needed for the demining. These are positive steps and are important confidence building measures. And I urge the sides to continue in this manner," Linde added.