Azerbaijan denies Armenian allegations on border incident

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Defence Ministry has denied Armenia's report on the alleged Azerbaijani truce violation on the state border, the local media reported on July 6.

“There are no wounded among the military personnel. If there are any losses or wounded in the Armenian armed forces, it could only happen as a result of an incident that occurred between them,” the ministry was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Armenia alleged that two Azerbaijani servicemen and one Armenian soldier were wounded in a truce violation caused by Azerbaijan.

A Moscow-brokered ceasefire deal that Baku and Yerevan signed on November 10 brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

On January 11, Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war to unblock all economic and transport communications in the region.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have failed to come to an agreement on the delimitation and demarcation of their state border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The tension over border delineation gained fresh momentum following the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020.