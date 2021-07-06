New batch of munitions found in Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha

By Trend





Preventive measures to find unexploded munitions in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories continue, Trend reports on July 5 referring to the Barda regional group of the Interior Ministry's press service.

During the new raid, employees of the Shusha district police department, together the internal troops' servicemen and representatives of the State Security Service detected and confiscated 30 grenades, 10 grenade launchers, 30 unified modernized fuses for grenades, 1,441 cartridges of various calibers, and other munitions abandoned by the Armenian Armed Forces during the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) have been found in Shusha city.

The city had been liberated from the Armenian occupation during the war.