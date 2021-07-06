OSCE Chairperson-in-Office welcomes Armenia providing more minefield maps in exchange for detainees

By Trend

Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE Ann Linde welcomed the provision of maps about the location of 92,000 mines in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli and Zangilan districts by Armenia in exchange for the transfer of 15 arrested Armenians, Trend reports citing Ann Linde's Twitter page.

"Welcome the additional release of 15 Armenian detainees by Azerbaijan and Armenian release of maps of mines. Appreciative Russia mediation. Hope more confidence-building can pave way for sustainable settlement under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs".