Plane of Baku-Nakhchivan flight made unscheduled landing due to technical malfunction

04 July 2021 [11:39] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

The captain of the Airbus A319 aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines, which took off from Baku to Nakhchivan at 07:22, turned around and requested landing at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports citing the AZAL press service.

The reason for the unscheduled landing of the aircraft was a technical malfunction (a problem in the air conditioning system).

At 08:01 Baku time, the plane made a safe landing at the Baku airport.

There were 122 passengers on board. They will be sent to Nakhchivan by another plane.

