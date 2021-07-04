Azerbaijan tests locally-made UAVs

Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijan has tested two locally-made Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV).

One of the UAVs named "GOZ - N1" weighs 2,5 kg can be used by security personnel and in military industry as well as in geological work.

"GOZ - N1" been produced by independent project manager Nadir Babakhanov who won the competition organized by the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) High Technologies Park, ANAS’ press service has reported.

The drone is 330x360mm in dimensions and can fly at a distance of 3-10 km and at an altitude of 4,700 m with the speed of 25 m/s for 45-55 minutes.

According to the report, the drone is easy to use and completely modular. Its use in any weather conditions will make it superior to other UAVs. The system and software, specially designed for video and control panel, enables the user to change the camera and control panel depending on the task.

Due to its compactness and ability to fly in any area during emergencies, this drone can be effectively used in various spheres such as rescue operations and for extinguishing fires in hard-to-reach areas.

Another UAV named Istigbal has also been tested successfully. It has been created by a group of Azerbaijani youth within the AzAstro startup project of 14-year-old Hasan Guliyev.

Suad Muradov, Yusif Jafarbayli, Nijat Muradly, and others also took part in the creation of the UAV.

Hasan Guliyev, a member of Azerbaijan's DAVAM youth movement, has told local media that he will further modernize the Istigbal UAV in the future.