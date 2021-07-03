Azerbaijani students appeal to int'l organizations on Okhchuchay River's pollution by Armenia

By Trend





The Union of Student Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan, the largest student organization in the South Caucasus, uniting student youth organizations, in which 101 higher and secondary educational institutions are represented, issued a statement in connection with the pollution of the Okhchuchay River by Armenia, Trend reports on July 3.

The document, referring to the monitorings of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, carried out on the Okhchuchay River, emphasizes that the high content of heavy metals and severe water pollution pose a threat to biological resources, the ecosystem of the Araz, Kura, and the Caspian Sea, as well as to the local population.

According to the statement, Armenia hasn’t signed and isn’t fulfilling the Helsinki Convention on the Protection and Use of Transboundary Watercourses and International Lakes.

The authors of the document called on international organizations to take a more decisive position on this issue and stop the irresponsible actions of Armenia.

The application was sent to international organizations working in the field of environmental protection.