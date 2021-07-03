Russia, EU discuss situation in Karabakh

By Trend





Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Andrey Rudenko, discussed the situation in Karabakh with Deputy Secretary-General of the European External Action Service for Political Affairs, Enrique Mora, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the ministry, the meeting parties held substantive discussions of the situation in the CIS region, the problems of the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement and the course of the International Geneva discussions on security in the South Caucasus.

The Russian side emphasized the unacceptability of any illegal actions aimed at interfering in the internal affairs of sovereign states and undermining their constitutional and legal order.