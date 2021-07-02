Kyrgyz FM visits Azerbaijan

By Trend





Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev paid a visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the diplomatic source.

The source stressed that Kazakbaev will hold the meetings with Azerbaijani officials on July 2.

Earlier, Kazakbaev received Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kyrgyzstan Hidayat Orujov. The sides stressed the high level of bilateral relations and a broad agenda.

The views on topical issues of the cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan were exchanged. A schedule of contacts at high and highest levels was discussed.

The sides expressed the firm's readiness to continue active practical interaction in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, social, humanitarian, and other spheres.