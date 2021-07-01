Apartments given to citizens affected by Armenian missile attacks on Ganja

By Azernews





By Ayya Lmahamad

The Azerbaijani government has given apartments to citizens affected by Armenia’s missile attacks on residential complexes in Ganja city during the last year’s war.

Twenty-five civilians were killed and 139 were injured in Armenia’s ballistic missile attacks on apartment buildings in Ganja, in three attacks on residential areas in October. Ganja is the second largest-populated Azerbaijani city located far from the conflict zone.

Most of the families affected by these attacks have been provided with fully renovated apartments in a new residential complex built by the Azerbaijan State Housing Construction Agency in Ganja.

Moreover, twelve families have been provided with a payment equal to the apartment’s value, upon their own requests.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan has set up a State Commission to assess and repair the damage caused to civilians, state property and business entities in Armenian armed attacks since September 27, 2020.

In the post-war period after November 2020, the government has provided support to over 21,000 citizens affected by the Second Karabakh War of last year.

As part of these support measures and in line with the presidential decree, 11,000 citizens of martyrs’ families and disabled war veterans will be provided with apartments and private homes in 2021-2025.

Azerbaijan has allocated over AZN 9 million ($5m) to compensate damages to its citizens who suffered from Armenia's aggression during the six-week war over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region.

2,904 servicemen of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces died in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War that started with Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and positions. Over 100 Azerbaijani civilians were also killed during the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10.

The was ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centers, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.