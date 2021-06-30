Working Group on Environmental Issues in Azerbaijan's liberated lands holds meeting

By Trend

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center, functioning under the Coordination Headquarters, has been held, Trend reports citing the Coordination Headquarters.

The working group was created with the aim of the centralized solution of issues in the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation.

The meeting was attended by responsible representatives of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and other relevant government agencies.

The members of the Group were informed about the comprehensive monitoring carried out in the liberated lands to assess the environmental situation in accordance with the Action Plan on the resolution of military-political, socio-economic, humanitarian, organizational and other urgent issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, including monitoring carried out to control pollution of transboundary rivers and assess the radioecological situation.

Representatives of government agencies provided information on the implementation of the Action Plan. Also, discussions were held on resolving issues that arise during the adoption of appropriate measures.

In the course of the meeting, the Working Group members were also informed about the fires that occur in spite of the extensive awareness-raising work on fire safety carried out with the structures operating in the liberated territories.

The mine threat currently restricts the use of manpower and equipment in these territories.

Fires cause serious damage to the environment, biological diversity, forestry and soil.