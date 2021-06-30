Work must be conducted not only on restoration, but also on sustainable dev't of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - minister

Work must be conducted not only on restoration, but also on sustainable development of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories [which were liberated as a result of the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], the Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikail Jabbarov said.

Jabbarov made the remark at the event, dedicated to the presentation of the Karabakh.Center web resource, Trend reports on June 30.

"The activity of the Karabakh Revival Fund must be permanent and we must work not only for restoration, but also sustainable development, including the creation of ‘green’ infrastructure and ‘smart’ villages," he said.