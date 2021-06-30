Armenia inflicted serious damage on liberated territories of Azerbaijan - minister

Armenia inflicted serious environmental damage on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said at the presentation of the Karabakh.Center web resource in Baku, Trend reports on June 30.

According to Babayev, the plunder of natural resources of the liberated territories by Armenia [before their liberation from the Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] led to the violation of the ecological balance.

"We have a great responsibility to restore the environment in the liberated territories," added the minister.