Prosecutor reads out indictment at trial in Baku on criminal case of another Armenian armed group

By Trend





The trial on the criminal case of 13 more members of the Armenian armed group that crossed the Azerbaijani territory to commit acts of terrorism is being held at the Baku Court of Appeal, Trend reports on June 29.

The trial is chaired by Judge of Baku Court on Grave Crimes Eldar Ismayilov.

The composition of the court and the public prosecutor was introduced to the accused during the trial.

The court explained to the accused their rights. The judge stressed that the accused can refuse to testify, express the protest to the composition of the court and the public prosecutor.

The defendants said during the trial that they were satisfied with the course of the preliminary investigation and the conditions of detention. They stressed that no pressure was exerted on them.

Then the prosecutor read out the indictment.

The investigative bodies revealed that a group of Armenians, illegally acquiring weapons, components for the weapons, ammunition, explosives and devices, created armed formations not envisaged by the law.

The members of these armed formations illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan on November 27, 2020, as an organized group, took up the combat positions in the forest and other areas in the northwestern part of the Hadrut settlement of Khojavand district.

Those individuals attacked enterprises, institutions, and organizations, as well as individuals, organized explosions, fires and carried out other terrorist actions that pose a threat to the life and health of people up until December 13, 2020, which may cause big damage to the property or lead to other socially dangerous consequences to violating public safety, sowing panic among the population or influencing the decision-making by the state authorities of Azerbaijan or international organizations.

The accused were charged under Articles 214, 228, 279, 318 of the Azerbaijani Criminal Code.

A break was announced at the trial.