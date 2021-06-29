Azerbaijan's parliament delegation visits country's embassy in Hungary

By Trend

Azerbaijan’s parliamentary delegation headed by the parliament’s chairperson Sahiba Gafarova visited Azerbaijani embassy in the capital of Hungary, Budapest on June 28, Trend reports citing in the press and public relations department of the parliament.

The delegation members laid flowers at the bust of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev. During the meeting at the embassy, ??the MPs were informed about the work of the diplomatic mission.

The parliamentary delegation is on an official visit to Budapest starting June 28. The delegation includes the first deputy chairman of the parliament and the head of the parliamentary working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Hungary Ali Huseynli, the chairman of the parliamentary committee Ziyafat Asgarov, MPs Kamila Aliyeva, Elman Nasirov and Asim Mollazade, the head of the parliamentary staff Safa Mirzayev and other officials.

During the visit, Gafarova will hold meetings with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Speaker of the National Assembly Laszlo Kover and members of the inter-parliamentary group of friendship with Azerbaijan.

The meeting participants will exchange views on the current level of inter-parliamentary relations, directions of their development and expansion of cooperation in other areas.

The Azerbaijani parliament’s chairperson will also visit the local office of the Turkic Council and the Diplomatic Academy, where Gafarova will deliver a speech.