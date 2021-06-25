Ambassador highlights driving force behind development of Azerbaijan-Ukraine relations

The trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine are the driving force for the development of bilateral relations, Vladislav Kanevsky, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Ukraine to Baku, said at a joint meeting of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Council, organized through the support of the Azerbaijani Agency for Development of Small and Medium Businesses, Trend reports.

“The creation of a business council and the strengthening of trade and economic cooperation will contribute to the development of business,” Kanevsky added.

"The development of these relations occurs through partnership, interstate relations and business associations,” the ambassador added. “Moreover, strategic partnership is gaining momentum. Today's meeting is the continuation of the fundamental foundations laid by our governments during the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Azerbaijan."

The ambassador also thinks that the creation of this council will give confidence to the business activity of the two countries.

"The Azerbaijani-Ukrainian business forum, was held throughout the history of independence of our countries during the visit of the president of Ukraine to Azerbaijan,” the ambassador said. “This event was introductory and today's event can be called sectoral, upon certain sectors," Kanevsky said.