Ukraine ready to rehabilitate liberated Azerbaijani lands

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Ukraine is ready to join the rehabilitation of Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation in 2020, Ukrainian Commerce and Industry Chamber President Gennady Chizhikov has said.

He noted that the chamber and the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises needed complete information on this topic.

"We have agreed to hold a video bridge between Ukrainian entrepreneurs and Azerbaijan in the near future. We want to find out what the liberated territories need now. The more information we have, the more actively we will participate in this [ rehabilitation process]. Ukraine welcomes the most important event in modern history. Azerbaijan, "Chizhikov said.

It should be noted that on June 24, 2021, in Baku, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency Orkhan Mammadov and Ukrainian Commerce and Industry Chamber President Gennady Chizhikov signed an agreement on the establishment of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani business council.

Baku is interested in the active inflow of foreign direct investments and foreign companies from friendly countries in Azerbaijan to get its liberated territories restored. Significant growth in the performance of the construction sector is expected in Azerbaijan in 2021 as internally displaced persons are to move to liberated territories after they are demined and restored.

Back in December 2020, President Ilham Aliyev said that companies of friendly countries will be involved in the rehabilitation of the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's 30-year occupation in the 44-day war.