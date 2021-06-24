Working group on mine clearance eyes mine risk awareness

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The working group on clearing mines and unexploded ordnance on de-occupied territories has held its meeting and mainly focused on mine risk awareness steps, the local media reported on June 24.

The meeting considered issues reflected in reports made about the mine clearance operations on the liberated territories. According to the identified priorities, information was provided on infrastructure, transport, and demining of arable lands.

It was stressed that one of the main criteria for demining activities was to raise awareness about the dangers of mines and unexploded ordnance, the involvement of non-governmental organizations in awareness-raising activities to prevent the risk of mine victims. Those attending the meeting exchanged views on the implementation of the Train-the-trainer program with the development of an awareness and training program.

Moreover, the meeting stressed the importance of informing the public about the government agencies' activities in this area through the media, continuing mass awareness, and enlightenment propaganda to prevent accidents that may occur.

The working group was set up at the Interdepartmental Centre operating under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation.

The meeting was attended by officials from Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency, the Defence Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, and other relevant agencies.

Over 140 Azerbaijan citizens have been killed or injured in mine explosions since November 10, 2020.