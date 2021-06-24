Azerbaijani servicemen to be decorated for liberation of Armenian-occupied regions

By Azernews





By Vugar Khalilov

President Ilham Aliyev has signed decrees to decorate a group of military servicemen for the liberation of the country’s Armenian-occupied Fuzuli, Khojavand, Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadly regions in the last year’s war.

The relevant decrees were signed on June 24.

According to the presidential decrees, in line with the section 23 of the Constitution’s Article 109, a group of servicemen will be awarded with the medals for showing courage and bravery in combat operations to liberate Fuzuli, Khojavand, Zangilan, Jabrayil and Gubadly regions.

Azerbaijani Army liberated 300 city center, villages, and settlements during the six-week war that started on September 27 last year after Armenia's firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions.

The 44-day war ended on November 10 with the signing of the trilateral statement by the Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders.

The trilateral peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions.