Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center hosts organizing committee meeting of Global Baku Forum 2021

By Trend





Nizami Ganjavi International Center hosted 1st Meeting of the Organizing Committee of the VIII Global Baku Forum to be held in the Fall of 2021 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

As it was underlined during the web-conference titled: “The South Caucasus: Regional Development and Prospective for Cooperation” we will come together in the Fall of 2021 in our regular Global Baku Forum.

Joined by Madame Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Co-Chair Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former President of Latvia; Dr Ismail Serageldin, Co-Chair Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former Vice-President of the World Bank; Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, President of Mauritius 2015-2019, Valdis Zatlers, President of Latvia 2007-2011, Ivo Josipovic, President of Croatia 2010-2015, Zlatko Lagumdzija, Prime Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina 2001-2002, deputy Prime Minister 2012-2015 as well as Mrs. Kateryna Yushchenko, First Lady of Ukraine 2005-2010 discussed importance of the upcoming VIII Global Baku Forum, while emerging political landscape changing with post COVID-19.