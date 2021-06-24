Azerbaijan to tackle water problem in liberated Karabakh

By Azernews





Azerbaijan will build thirteen hydrological stations in its Karabakh region to access the surface water resources in its recently-liberated territories, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said in Aghdam on June 23.

Addressing the meeting created to assess the situation with water resources in the region, Mustafayev said that the places for installing the stations have already been determined.

Noting that there are 13 large rivers and 9 reservoirs on the liberated territories, Mustafayev stated that there are proposals for the construction of new reservoirs in accordance with the relief of the territory. He underlined that these proposals will be studied and submitted to the country’s leadership.

Moreover, he noted that land mines planted by Armenians pose a serious difficulty for the implementation of thee activities.

“As the territories are cleared of mines, repair and construction work at water facilities will continue,” the deputy prime minister stressed.

Reminding that water resources in the country’s liberated lands are estimated at two billion cubic meters, he underlined that these resources will allow to fully meet the region’s water demand.

“As President Ilham Aliyev stated, the country is preparing a map of water resources. The work on this map is continuing. We will try to submit its first version in electronic form in the nearest future.”

The deputy prime minister stressed the necessity to reassess water resources, saying that for this purpose, it is planned to drill exploration wells to clarify groundwater reserves.

Likewise, Mustafayev emphasized that the issue of construction of new water pipelines in the country’s liberated territories is being considered.

The construction of new canals is also being considered and there is a possibility of building a new water canal from the Giz Galasi reservoir and take 50 cubic meters of water from it per second.

“For example, the Giz Galasi reservoir was built on the Araz River. According to the agreement signed with Iran in 2016, the equal use of the resources of the Khudaferin and Giz Galasi reservoirs envisaged…We will start design works to ensure irrigation by using these opportunities,” the deputy prime minister stated.

Stressing that large-scale works are carried out in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Mustafayev said that “During our visit to Aghdam, we watched the construction work. Roads, buildings, schools are being built here, the territory is being revived.”

Additionally, Mustafayev stressed that the trilateral working group, consisting of Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian deputy prime ministers will continue its activity after the formation of the new Armenian government.

"As you know, the electoral process is underway in Armenia, a new government is being formed. I think that after the formation of a new government, the trilateral working group will continue its activity. Until now, a constructive approach was observed at the meetings," he stated.

Earlier, President Ilham Aliyev urged a close analysis of all water resources potential in Azerbaijan, including the territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation in a 44-day war in 2020, reminding that water of Tartar was completely cut off, and the Tartarchay river was almost dry in many places during the occupation.

Currently, work is underway to restore Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, with the government allocating $1.5 billion for reconstruction works in 2021. In particular, these funds will be used to restore the infrastructure (electricity, gas, water, communications, roads, education, health, etc), as well as cultural and historical monuments.

Restoration and reconstruction work in recently-liberated territories will be carried out in four stages. The initial stage includes the solution of the issues of governance and security, infrastructure, while the subsequent stages include the solution of the issues of social services activities, reconstruction, and development of the economy.



