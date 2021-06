By Trend

The Armenians poured gasoline and burned alive the Azerbaijani who was in captivity with me, a former captive Yashar Abdulaliyev said, Trend reports.

Abdullayev said this in his testimony at the court session on the criminal case of Armenian servicemen Ludwig Mkrtychian and Alyosha Khosrovyan, who tortured Azerbaijani captives during the first Karabakh war.