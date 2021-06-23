Azerbaijani FM, outgoing UN envoy eye cooperation prospects

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai have discussed prospects of cooperation with the UN and its agencies, the Foreign Ministry reported on June 22.

Touching upon the situation on Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenia's occupation, the minister said that Azerbaijan is ready to receive the mission of both UNESCO and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in these lands. Isaczai was informed that Azerbaijan is currently awaiting a response from both organizations to complete the work related to the visit.

At the meeting held on the completion of the term of Isaczai's diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, Bayramov noted the outgoing UN envoy's successful activity and his contribution to the development of UN-Azerbaijan cooperation.

Isaczai thanked for the support rendered to him during his tenure in Azerbaijan and stressed the successful implementation of cooperation. In particular, the resident coordinator noted the signing of a new Cooperation Action Plan with Azerbaijan.

Bayramov wished Isaczai success in his future endeavors.

Earlier, Azerbaijan invited the UNESCO mission to visit the country's war-affected territories in line with the 1954 Hague Convention "For the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict".

In early May this year, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said that hundreds of cultural institutions, 927 libraries with a book fund of 4.6 million, 22 museums and museum branches with more than 100,000 exhibits, 4 art galleries, 8 culture, and recreation parks, as well as one of the oldest settlements in the world in Fuzuli district - Azykh Cave, Shusha State Historical and Architectural Reserve have become victims of Armenian vandalism.

The scale of destruction in Azerbaijan’s formerly occupied territories suggests deep hatred and animosity against Azerbaijanis, with many experts describing these mass destructions as genocide.

Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres, and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.