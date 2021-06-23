Senior UN rep witnesses Armenian destructions in Aghdam, Fuzuli

By Azernews





United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) High Representative Miguel Ángel Moratinos has visited Fuzuli and Aghdam regions liberated from Armenia's occupation in autumn 2020, Trend reported on June 22.

After a trip to Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli region, where he saw the consequences of the barbarism of the Armenians, he arrived in Aghdam region on June 22, the report added.

The UN high representative was informed about Aghdam's history, its current condition, the Armenian fascism, and vandalism in relation to the historical, religious, and cultural monuments.

The Azerbaijani president's special representative, Emin Huseynov, informed Moratinos, who reviewed Aghdam's general plan, about the restoration work to be implemented in the region.

Huseynov stressed that during his visit to Aghdam on May 28, President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation of a highway, a residential building, an Industry Park, a new school building. He added that the trees were planted in the forest park.

Under the general plan, the territory of Aghdam city is 1,750 hectares and gardens will be created around the city on a 2,450-hectare-area. The smart social infrastructure will be established, 15 schools and kindergartens will be built in the city.

Initially, a big forest park stretching 125 hectares will be laid out in Aghdam. The Aghdam Canal, which is being restored, will pass through the city and water will drain into the lake that will be created here.

An Industry Park will also be built in Aghdam. It will be divided into social and technical zones. It will also have the food, light industry, services sectors, and big industrial enterprises.

The bases for the sale of building materials and a park for vehicles will be created in the Industry Park.

It is planned to open the enterprises producing building materials, meat and dairy factories, establish a wine and feed production, produce and process fertilizers, organize the packing of agricultural products, produce canned fruits and vegetables.

Aghdam's strategic and geographical location will expand the possibilities to turn it into an industrial centre of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.