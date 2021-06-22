Azerbaijan’s delegation taking part in PACE Summer Session 2021

By Trend





Azerbaijan’s delegation is taking part in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Summer Session 2021, Trend reports.

The Summer Session has kicked off on June 21 and will be held through June 24.

The Azerbaijani delegations taking part in the hearings is led by Member of Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairman of the Committee on Foreign and Interparliamentary relation, Head of the National delegation to the PACE Samad Seyidov.

During the Summer Session, The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will mark the 10th anniversary of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (the Istanbul Convention) with an event on this topic at its next session, taking place from 21 to 24 June 2021 in a hybrid format, allowing members to participate remotely or attend in person in Strasbourg.