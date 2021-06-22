Azerbaijan restores religious monuments in liberated lands

By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan is working on the restoration of religious monuments in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Religious Structures Mubariz Gurbanli told reporters that Armenian occupants destroyed all religious monuments in these territories during the occupation

"Work has already begun on the restoration of mosques in these territories. Visits of the Albanian religious community to religious churches dating back to the period of the existence of Caucasian Albania are being organized as well. Important steps are being taken to restore these churches. The restoration is carried out by the relevant state bodies," he said.

Meanwhile, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has recently restored historic mosques, namely, Ashaghi Govhar Agha Mosque, Yukhari Govhar Agha mosque and Saatli Mosque in Shusha.

The mosques have been included in the list of historical and cultural monuments of national importance.

The religious monuments were designed by architect Karbalayi Safikhan Karabakhi, one of the representatives of Karabakh architecture schools.

As a result of Armenian vandalism, the interior of Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque was destroyed, the decor of the minarets was damaged as well. The covering and other architectural elements were destroyed as well.

Heydar Aliyev Foundation is engaged in restoration work of Azerbaijan’s religious and historical monuments in the Nagorno-Karabakh region after the liberation of the country’s territories from the Armenian occupation.

Over 700 historical and cultural monuments registered by the state before the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were looted, including the 11 and 15-span Khudaferin bridges in Jabrayil, Ganjasar and Khudavend sanctuaries in Kalbajar, the mausoleum in Aghdam's Khachin Turbetli village, Azykh cave in Fuzuli as well as Shusha state historical and architectural reserve as a result of Armenian vandalism.

Local and foreign experts are working on the restoration of Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.