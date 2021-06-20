Iran optimistic about future of relations with Azerbaijan – Chief of Staff of President of Iran

By Trend





Iran is optimistic about the future of relations with Azerbaijan, the Chief of Staff of the President of Iran Mahmoud Vaezi said, Trend reports citing the staff’s website.

He made the remark in a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Bunyad Huseynov.

According to him, at present, there are no problems in relations with the positive will of the presidents of the two countries. The relations between the people and the state of the two countries are interconnected in various fields.

Vaezi added that both countries are following the process of strengthening cooperation with a positive outlook. Currently, companies and the private sectors of the two countries are implementing joint projects in various fields due to the positive will of the two countries.

The chief noted that Iran and Azerbaijan have opportunities for cooperation in various fields. The two neighboring countries have comprehensive and rapid development of relations and can meet each other's needs in all areas.

Vaezi stressed the importance of liberating the territories of Azerbaijan from occupation.

“Iran is ready to participate in the restoration of these territories so that these territories are quickly handed over to the people, and peace and stability are established in the region,” he said.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Bunyad Huseynov also said that relations between the two countries are developing.

The ambassador added that the value of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran has increased from $135 million to about $900 million over the past eight years. In addition, the transit between the two countries did not stop for a day in the last year and more than tripled.

Huseynov emphasized that during 8 years, 103 documents were signed between the two countries in various fields. Cooperation between the two countries will continue.

Reportedly, the five-year diplomatic mission of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Iran Bunyad Huseynov has ended.