Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of InterContinental Baku hotel

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of the InterContinental Baku hotel in Azerbaijan's capital on June 18, Azertag has reported.

The seven-storey hotel, built in an eye-catching architectural style, has a total of 126 rooms of various categories. Each room has all the necessary conditions for guests to feel as comfortable as possible. The hotel has restaurants, conference halls, and other infrastructure that will serve tourists and residents of Baku.

A sales hall of the Lamborghini Baku Centre has also been established in the hotel. The hall has a wide range of opportunities to provide high-quality customer service.

Today, despite the continuing pandemic in the world, economic and financial difficulties, the implementation of important socio-economic infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership continues successfully. The opening of the modern InterContinental Baku hotel is another manifestation of this.

Always emphasizing the great future of tourism in Azerbaijan, the head of state noted the importance of building in the country the most modern hotels, including hotels of world brands, a few years ago.

The development of tourism in Azerbaijan gained momentum before the pandemic. However, as in the rest of the world, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus has seriously hampered the development of tourism in the country.

Modern hotel management has resulted in the arrival of many international hotel brands in Azerbaijan. This was possible due to the work done at the state level to create a modern hotel system, which, as in all areas, is the basis of tourism, including this sector. In general, the commissioning of modern hotels involves several important factors. These factors support the development of the tourism sector, expand the hotel business, ensure the comfort of tourists, create new jobs and contribute to the overall development of Baku.



