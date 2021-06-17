Current ties between Azerbaijan and NATO more important than ever - Svante Cornell

By Trend

At present, relations between Azerbaijan and NATO are more important than ever, Director and one of the co-founders of the Institute for Security and Development Policy Svante Cornell said.

Cornell made the remark at the "Azerbaijan's Contribution to the Euro-Atlantic Peace and Security" international conference, Trend reports on June 16.

“Azerbaijan is one of the most important countries in the region,” director of the Institute added. "Azerbaijan’s geographic location is very important and strategic. It makes the country one of the most important countries in the region."