Shusha Declaration confirms allied nature of relations between Azerbaijan, Turkey - Russian analyst

By Trend





The signing of the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirms the allied nature of relations between the two countries, Darya Grevtsova, a political scientist and Deputy Director of the Russian Institute of Socio-Political Research, told Trend.

Within the framework of these allied relations, both countries are ready for the development of the region, the political scientist noted.

"First of all, this is the development of various economic projects. But this requires the unblocking of communications, primarily the Zangezur corridor," Grevstova added.

“At the same time, all three sides - Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey must put pressure on Armenia to provide the maps of minefields,” the analyst noted.

Grevtsova added that the intensive development of the region will be beneficial for Armenia as well, since communications are unblocked, new ways will open and many projects, including investment ones, are being implemented.