Spectacular concert held in Shusha

16 June 2021 [14:41] - TODAY.AZ

By Azernews


By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Foundation has presented a spectacular music composition in Shusha, known as Azerbaijan's cultural capital.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Turkish President  Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan attended the event.

The music composition "Musical heritage and Karabakh horses on the Jidir Duzu plain" brought together ballet troupe of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the Fikrat Amirov State Song and Dance Ensemble, the State Dance Ensemble, Baku Choreography Academy and "Mirvari" dance ensemble. 
 
Their performance featured graceful Karabakh horses of the Azerbaijan Equestrian Federation and the "Natig" rhythm group. Azerbaijani and Turkish folk songs were also performed as part of the gala event. 
 
Furthermore, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was presented with a Karabakh horse "Zafar", one of the oldest horse breeds as well as "Khari Bulbul" composition that  featured two Khari Bulbul flowers, uniting and embodying the eternal friendship and brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Turkey.
 
The participants of the event organized in Shusha were also presented with a collection of publications of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation called "Cultural Heritage of Karabakh".

The collection includes separate publications in the fields of literature, music, architecture, folk art and carpet weaving. In connection with the trip to Shusha, the guests were also awarded commemorative medals.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Turkish President Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, First Lady Emine Erdogan also viewed the "Khan Gizi" spring, recently restored in Shusha. The Turkish President was informed of the spring.  

The water supply was funded by the daughter of the last Karabakh khan-Mehtiguli Khan, Azerbaijan's prominent poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan. 

Throughout her life, the poetess was involved in educational and charity activities. 

She arranged the construction of the water pipeline for Shusha citizens. Therefore, the city residents named the water pipeline Khan’s daughter's spring (Khan Gizi spring).

The opening of the first water pipeline in Shusha took place on August 18, 1873 with the participation of guests from Shirvan, Sheki, Ganja, Nakhchivan and other places. The feast was organized in the Khan garden with national songs and dances.

The heads of the states also visited the monuments of famous Azerbaijani personalities Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayov in Shusha.

















































