Analyst talks opportunities arising from Shusha Declaration

By Trend





The signing of the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey is an essential historical event in relations between the two countries, Azerbaijani political scientist, Head of the South Caucasus political scientists club Ilgar Valizade told Trend.

The analyst stressed that, this is also a historic event in the life of the region.

“Relations between the two fraternal countries have reached the highest level, the level of strategic alliance, that is, comprehensive political, military-technical and mutual economic integration,” Valizade said.

According to the expert, currently, there is a lot of work to be done at the level of ministries, departments, and individual organizations within the specific content of this document.

Valizade noted that expansive opportunities of cooperation are opening up in the restoration of the liberated territories [from Armenian occupation].

“I think that in the coming months and years we will see how our districts, cities and villages will be restored. All these are symbols of bilateral cooperation, symbols of a new stage in relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan, which, of course, promise long-term peace and prosperity for both the region and the peoples of the two countries,” Valizade said.