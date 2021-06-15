15.06.2021
21:11
Azerbaijani, Turkish first ladies meet in Shusha city
15 June 2021 [20:09] -
TODAY.AZ
First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan met in Azerbaijan's Shusha city on June 15.
the story will be updated.
URL:
http://www.today.az/news/politics/207056.html
