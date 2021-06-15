TODAY.AZ / Politics

Azerbaijani, Turkish first ladies meet in Shusha city

15 June 2021 [20:09] - TODAY.AZ
First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan met in Azerbaijan's Shusha city on June 15.

the story will be updated.
URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/207056.html

Print version

Views: 8

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also