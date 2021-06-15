TODAY.AZ / Politics

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey visit Khan Gizi spring in Shusha

15 June 2021 [18:17] - TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev with First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the First Lady of Turkey Emine Erdogan visited the Khan Gizi spring in Shusha on June 15.

the story will be updated.
