Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey hold one-on-one meeting

15 June 2021 [16:35] - TODAY.AZ
A one-on-one meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan took place after the official meeting ceremony in Shusha (Nagorno Karabakh) on June 15.

the story will be updated.





