Defence Ministry updates list of martyrs buried by June 14

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Defence Ministry has updated the list of Azerbaijan's martyred servicemen buried by June 14.

In a report posted on its official website, the ministry said that 2,904 soldiers, who were martyred in the 44-day war, have been buried by June 14.

The ministry presented the photos, names, surnames, updated information about military ranks and date of birth of the buried martyrs.

The ministry said that 10 servicemen are considered as missing.

It should be noted that work is underway to find and identify the servicemen considered as missing, the ministry added.

In the list unveiled by the ministry on June 2, 2021, the number of buried martyrs made up 2,900 and the missing 14.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.