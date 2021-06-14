Bundeswehr would hardly stand chance against Azerbaijan in 2020 Karabakh war - opinion

By Trend





The German army is poorly protected from a potential attack by combat drones, which are becoming more equipped every day, Lieutenant Colonel Michael Karl, an expert on modern warfare and new technologies from the German Institute for Defense and Strategic Studies (GIDS) said, Trend reports on June 14.

"In short, if the Bundeswehr had to fight Azerbaijan in the second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], it would hardly have stood a chance," Karl noted.

"With the weapons systems that were used, such as combat unmanned aerial vehicles and kamikaze drones, we would not have been able to adequately defend ourselves. The lack of air defense systems alone in the army would have been our undoing," he said.

According to the expert, to survive a modern conflict, the Bundeswehr needs technologies that Germany basically possesses but which it does not use in its armed forces, such as jamming capabilities.

Kamikaze drones, which are armed with explosives and used to track and attack targets, represent a new, more perfidious development in drone technology, he said.

He also warned that the technology of converting a commercial drone into a combat one is widely available, including to terrorists.

"It’s not just about protecting our servicemen from drones, but also the civilian population," added Karl.