Azerbaijan, Turkey hold political consulations

The Azerbaijani and Turkish deputy foreign ministers held the next political consultations in Turkey's Ankara on June 10, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported on June 10.

As part of the consultations, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov met Turkish Deputy Foreign Ministers Yavuz Selim Kiran and Sedat Onal. The consultations focused on bilateral and multilateral relations.

The officials also discussed regional and international issues.

Earlier, in a telephone conversation on June 7, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the regional situation and the fulfilment of the trilateral statements signed by Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in 2020 and 2021.

In late May, in his congratulatory message to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Republic Day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed confidence that Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and cooperation will make a significant guarantee for ensuring peace, prosperity and stability in the region.

It should be noted that the Turkish president will attend a groundbreaking ceremony of a Turkish school in Azerbaijan’s newly-liberated Shusha city during his visit to the country in June. He will visit Azerbaijan on June 14-16.

Shusha, along with 300 other city centers, villages and settlements were liberated from around 30 years of Armenian occupation during the war between September 27 and November 10.