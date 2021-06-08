Azerbaijan detains Armenian saboteur near liberated Lachin

By Azernews





By Aisha Jabbarova

Units of the Azerbaijani Army today detained a member of Armenian reconnaissance-sabotage group that infiltrated into Azerbaijan’s territories in Lachin region, the Defence Ministry’s press service reported on June 8.

According to initial investigation, the group sought to plant mines in Azerbaijan’s territories.

The ministry said that the group had taken advantage of unfavorable weather conditions to enter Azerbaijan’s territories. Other members of the group left the area.

The ministry shared the coordinates of the detained member of the group, Arthur Kartanyan.