Russian prosecutor urged to personally control Azerbaijani's murder probe

Azerbaijanis living in Russia have urged Russian Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov to personally control an investigation into the killing of Azerbaijani citizen Vakil Abdullayev by a State Traffic Police officer, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora said on June 7.

In their appeal to Krasnov, the Advisory Council of the Interregional Association of Azerbaijanis of Russia and chairman of the board of the Azerbaijan Diaspora of Arkhangelsk Region regional public organization Tarlan Gasimov said that during the tragic incident on May 28, in the Novosibirsk region's Moshkovsky district, Abdullayev was killed by Russian State Traffic Police officer Alexander Gusev.

They also noted irresponsible statements by Russia Today TV channel correspondent and member of the Russian Public Chamber Maria Butina.

“Butina's provocative statement may interfere with a comprehensive, full and objective investigation of the criminal case, our compatriots called on Igor Krasnov to take appropriate measures against Butina and personally control the investigation on the criminal case in connection with the murder of Abdullayev,” the appeal said.

They stressed that Butina encourages the actions of the police officer who committed the murder.

"This statement caused disputes and can lead to the aggravation of the situation in the country," the appeal said.

It was stressed that it is not ruled out that the crime could be committed unintentionally and through negligence.

"The video footage posted on social networks and media showed that the police officer shot Abdullayev, who posed no threat, although in this situation there was no need to use firearms. it is clear that Gusev acted unprofessionally and irresponsibly. His careless actions led to the death of 19-year-old Abdullayev."

Protest rally over death

Meanwhile, members of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia held a car rally in memory of Abdullayev. The slain Azerbaijani's portraits were glued to the rear windows of the cars.

The incident took place on May 28 near the village of Moshkovo. The Russian Interior Ministry said that after pursuing a car due to high speed, the traffic police officers stopped the vehicle that carried the victim.

When the law enforcers caught up with the offenders, the young people ran out of the cars and rushed in all directions, but they managed to detain one of the fugitives, after which a scuffle ensued. Abdullayev came to the rescue, who was shot in the head by police officer Alexander Gusev.

On behalf of Russian Investigative Committee head Alexander Bystrikin, Gusev was released from custody.








